No new or active COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick on Tuesday

Public Health says there are no active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick after no new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The last positive case of the virus was reported 15 days ago.

53,401 tests have been conducted in the province and two deaths have been attributed to the virus overall.

168 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Government reported 16,706 vehicles entered New Brunswick on Monday.

Of these, approximately 10,700 entered via the Aulac crossing with Nova Scotia, around 3,200 crossed the Confederation Bridge from Prince Edward Island and approximately 1,300 entered via Campbellton.

A total of 104 vehicles were refused entry to the province on August 3.