No property tax increase for Bathurst residents for 5th consecutive year

No property tax increase for Bathurst residents in 2021 but water and sewer rates are increasing slightly.

The City approved its $32.6 million budget last night.

The balanced budget is $427,000 lower than last year's budget and includes money to purchase a new fire truck, pave a section of St. Peter Ave, and chip seal the Youghall Beach parking lot.

It also includes funds for new incentive programs for first-time homeowners, residential and commercial construction, along with business incentives.

Mayor Paolo Fongemie says it was important to invest in municipal growth by creating pathways to opportunities for residents and entrepreneurs.

The city also boosted funding for the KC Irving Centre and Bathurst Aquatic Centre.



