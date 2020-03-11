No provincial dollars for Dalhousie for provincially designated highways

It looks like the province won't be paying to fix any of its roads running through Dalhousie this year.

The Tribune reports that Dalhousie won't be receiving any money from the New Brunswick government for work to provincially-designated roads.

That includes Route 134 which runs through Dalhousie.

The town's council had expressed concern for the state of some of its provincially designated streets.

Deputy mayor Gail Fearon suggests placing signs along provincial roads with a government number for people to lodge complaints.

We've reached out to the City of Bathurst to find out how much, if any money they'll be receiving from the province to deal with provincially designated streets.

(with files from the Tribune)