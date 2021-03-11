No resolutions concerning abortion to make it into policy debate at Tory convention

Conservative party members will debate a range of policy proposals at next weekend's convention, but so far, none will be about abortion.



That's despite a flat-out push by anti-abortion groups to get several proposals up for debate.



But only 34 of the 196 ideas submitted by the party's riding associations will go to all the delegates at the convention for votes, chosen after rounds of preliminary voting by electoral district associations.



Those that did make the cut include one aimed at protecting free speech on campuses and giving more power to the ethics commissioner to punish M-Ps and senators.



The suite of resolutions, and changes that are also being proposed to the party's constitution, were released late yesterday.