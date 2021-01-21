No rollcall votes in Commons if new electronic voting app adopted

The COVID-19 pandemic is about to force another big break from tradition in the House of Commons: MPs using an app on their smartphones or laptops to cast votes remotely.



Government whip Mark Holland is optimistic that all parties will give unanimous consent for the app when the Commons resumes Monday after a six-week break.



The app will herald a big change from the traditional rollcall votes in the chamber, where MPs normally rise, one by one, to vote yea or nay on motions and bills.



In the fall, the process was changed to allow rollcall votes by videoconference as the Commons adapted to the pandemic-induced need to keep physical distance and restrict travel.



But the new app would end the rollcall, instead allowing all MPs to register their votes within a set time period, likely around 10 minutes.



Holland says a list showing how each MP voted would be published immediately after results are announced, but party whips have asked Commons technicians to ensure there's also a way for Canadians to see, in real-time, how each MP is voting.

