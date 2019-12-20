No tax increase for Pointe-Verte in 2020 budget

The Village de Pointe-Verte has adopted its budget for 2020.

In a release, the village says the 2020 general fund budget is $1,023,922 and is balanced, while the sewer service fund sits at $121,600.

Mayor Normand Doiron says the village property tax will stay the same at $1.59 per $100.00.

Sewage service fees will also remain the same.

Council's priorities for 2020 continue to be improvement of road and storm drain infrastructure, but council will be considering other projects.

The tax base of the Village of Pointe-Verte is $44,085,600.