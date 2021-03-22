Nomination period for May elections begins Monday

Nominations are now being accepted for the municipal, district education and regional health authority elections in New Brunswick on May 10th.

Elections New Brunswick says municipal returning offices will open to the public, and electors can apply for vote-by-mail packages starting March 22nd.

Chief Electoral Officer Kim Poffenroth is encouraging candidates to submit their nomination papers, either in-person or electronically, well before the deadline of 2 p.m. April 9th.

Vote-by-mail packages will be sent out and in-person voting at retuning offices will begin on April 19th, when printed ballots are available.