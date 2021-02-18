Nominations open for 2021 Order of New Brunswick

New Brunswickers are invited to submit their nominations for the province's highest honour.

A release states the Order of New Brunswick honours and celebrates the achievements of New Brunswickers who have contributed to the province's economic, cultural and social development.

Government says any Canadian citizen who is a present or former long-term resident of the province, and who has contributed significantly to the social, cultural or economic well-being of New Brunswick and its residents by demonstrating excellence and achievement in any given area, is eligible for nomination.

Nominations will be accepted until April 15th and recipients will be announced on New Brunswick Day, August 2, 2021.

Since its inception in 2000, more than 180 individuals have been recognized.