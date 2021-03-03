Nominations open for 33rd New Brunswick Human Rights Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 33rd New Brunswick Human Rights Award and Youth Human Rights Award.

The New Brunswick Human Rights Commission says the award was created in 1988 to recognize the efforts, achievements and exceptional leadership of individuals or organizations in promoting equality and human rights in the province.

The Youth Human Rights Award highlights the ability of youth to engage in the promotion of values associated with human rights, including respect, appreciation for diversity and non-discrimination.

The nomination form and information on the nomination process are available on the commission's website or by phone at 1-888-471-2233.

The awards will be presented on New Brunswick Human Rights Day.