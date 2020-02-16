Nominations open for Order of New Brunswick

The provincial government is inviting New Brunswickers to submit nominations for the Order of New Brunswick.

A release says this is the highest honour awarded by the Province of New Brunswick and it has honoured and celebrated the achievements of New Brunswickers who have contributed to the economic, cultural and social development of the province since 2000.

Since its inception more than 170 individuals have been invested into the order.

The lieutenant-governor is chancellor of the order and invests new members during a ceremony held in the fall at Government House.

Any Canadian citizen who is a present or former long-term resident of New Brunswick is eligible for nomination, though they must have contributed significantly to the social, cultural or economic well-being of New Brunswick and its residents by demonstrating excellence and achievement in any given area.

The province says the nomination deadline is April 15 and recipients are announced on New Brunswick Day