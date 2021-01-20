Non-repayable grants available for businesses in Red, Orange Levels

New Brunswick small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions in both the Red and Orange Levels of the COVID-19 recovery plan may qualify for a non-repayable grant.

The province says grants of up to $5,000 are available to businesses subjected to measures in either level for at least a week between October 10, 2020 and March 31, 2021 through Opportunities New Brunswick.

The funds are in addition to the more than $17 million that was distributed to businesses as part of enhancements made to the Small Business Emergency Working Capital Program.

Government says it expects to begin accepting grant applications in first week of February.

More information on the grant program is available here, and a list of federal and provincial business relief programs is available online.

