Non-urgent patients should avoid Moncton ERs: Horizon

The Horizon Health Network is encouraging those with non-urgent medical needs in the Moncton area to avoid going to the emergency room.

In a release, the Health Network asks patients to seek "alternate options for non-urgent health care needs, rather than presenting at the Emergency Department of the Dr. Georges L. Dumont University Hospital Centre and The Moncton Hospital" due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in the Moncton area.

Horizon says the emergency departments are still available for those who present with urgent, critical or emergent medical conditions, but non-urgent patients should expect long wait times.

Patients in the Moncton area are encouraged to visit sowhywait.ca to learn more about the various care options in the area,

Other options for care include contacting your family physician or pharmacist, visiting an after-hours or walk-in-clinic or calling Tele-Care 811.