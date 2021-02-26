North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment conducting training in Bathurst, Miramichi areas

Travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic mean members of the North Shore (New Brunswick) Regiment will be training closer to home.

Training this time of the year usually takes place in Labrador.

But this year, because of travel restrictions, it will take place in the Bathurst and Miramichi areas February 27th to March 4th.

The regiment says soldiers will be wearing tactical gear, but will only be firing blank ammunition.

It says there's no threat to civilians or wildlife.