Northern Moose send some players home until play resumes

With the New Brunswick PEI Major U18 Hockey League on a forced break due to COVID-19, the Northern Moose have sent all their billeted players home for the time being.

Coach Charles LeBlanc tells the Acadie-Nouvelle they'll return once the province gives the thumbs-up to resume hockey activities.

For now, he says, it's just the club's three Chaleur Region players who are training, along with those from the Acadian Peninsula who make the trip twice a week.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)