Northern NB community would welcome controversial wind farm project, says LSD president

As residents of the Acadian Peninsula continue to oppose a planned wind farm in their area, a community in the Restigouche Region says it would welcome the wind turbines with open arms.

Bathurst has partnered with a Fredericton-based company to build five wind turbines in the Anse-Bleue area, however residents are upset about a perceived lack of consultation and worry about the effect the project would have on the community and environment.

Saint-Jean-Baptiste/Menneval Local Service District president Burt Paulin says a similar project was planned for his community about ten years ago but fell apart due to a lack of government interest.

Paulin says there's site in his community that's far from homes and close to existing transmission lines.

(with files from the Acadie-Nouvelle)

