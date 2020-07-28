Northern NB sees sharp increase in real estate sales

New Brunswick's real estate market is booming and the northern part of the province is no exception.

Figures from the New Brunswick Real Estate Association show 1,230 units were sold across the province in June.

That's an increase of nearly 25 per cent over last year.

The numbers also show prices were up 14 per cent over what they were in 2019.

There was a 25 per cent increase in sales in northern New Brunswick while Fredericton had the biggest sales gain at 53 per cent.

(with files from CTV)