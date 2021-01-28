Northern Star campaign sees record-breaking year despite pandemic-related uncertainties

Organizers of the Northern Star Campaign say their fund-raising record has been shattered.

The annual campaign, which raises money for hospital foundations in northern New Brunswick, managed to raise a whopping $114,000 despite uncertainties associated with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

Participating hospital foundations include:

Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation (Bathurst);

Fondation Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus Inc. (Caraquet);

Foundation of the Friends of the Grand Falls General Hospital Inc. (Grand Falls);

Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation (Edmundston);

La Fondation de l'Hôpital de Lamèque (Lamèque);

Friends of Healthcare Foundation (Campbellton);

Fondation Dr Romaric Boulay (Saint-Quentin);

The Friends of the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Foundation (Sainte-Anne-de-Kent);

Fondation Les Amis de l'Hôpital de Tracadie (Tracadie).

Since 2005, the campaign has raised more than $1.2 million.

The committee says donations help make a difference in people's lives by providing access to quality health care close to home.