Northern Star campaign sees record-breaking year despite pandemic-related uncertainties
Organizers of the Northern Star Campaign say their fund-raising record has been shattered.
The annual campaign, which raises money for hospital foundations in northern New Brunswick, managed to raise a whopping $114,000 despite uncertainties associated with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Participating hospital foundations include:
- Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation (Bathurst);
- Fondation Hôpital de l’Enfant-Jésus Inc. (Caraquet);
- Foundation of the Friends of the Grand Falls General Hospital Inc. (Grand Falls);
- Edmundston Regional Hospital Foundation (Edmundston);
- La Fondation de l'Hôpital de Lamèque (Lamèque);
- Friends of Healthcare Foundation (Campbellton);
- Fondation Dr Romaric Boulay (Saint-Quentin);
- The Friends of the Stella-Maris-de-Kent Foundation (Sainte-Anne-de-Kent);
- Fondation Les Amis de l'Hôpital de Tracadie (Tracadie).
Since 2005, the campaign has raised more than $1.2 million.
The committee says donations help make a difference in people's lives by providing access to quality health care close to home.