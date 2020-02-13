Northrup opposes Sussex ER closure

Bruce Northrup, MLA for the riding of Sussex-Fundy-St. Martins, says he will not support the decision to close the emergency department at the Sussex Health Centre overnight.

In a post to his Facebook page Thursday morning, Northrup says he spoke to Premier Blaine Higgs and Health Minister Ted Flemming and informed them he cannot support the overnight closure.

In the post, Northrup said, "Over the past few days, I have done a lot of soul-searching, gathered information at meetings from Horizon Health and various stakeholders, and most importantly I have listened to the people I represent."

Northrup added he has always put his constituents first, and will continue to do so.

On Tuesday, the CEOs of Horizon Health Network and Vitalité Health Network announced that the emergency departments in Sussex, Sackville, Perth-Andover, Ste-Anne-de-Kent, Caraquet and Grand Falls will be closed from midnight to 8:00 a.m. effective March 11.

Northrup is the second MLA to announce opposition to the closures, joining Robert Gauvin, MLA for Shippagan-Lamèque-Miscou.

(With files from CTV Atlantic)