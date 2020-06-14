Not much known about COVID-19 and pregnancy: experts

A leading professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of British Columbia says clinicians and epidemiologists don't know much yet about COVID-19 and pregnancy.

Doctor Deborah Money is leading a newly formed national network that aims to fill in those gaps.

She's a sub-specialist in reproductive infectious diseases and says early research from China and Europe ranged from bad outcomes for new babies and mothers to much more benign effects.

Money says every province and territory in Canada has signed on to work with local public health departments and collect data about pregnant women who fell ill with COVID-19.

They're focused on variables including the mother's age, the age of the fetus at the time of her COVID-19 infection, the severity of the infection and whether the mother required hospitalization.

Money says they're also looking at what happens during delivery and whether the mother chooses to breast feed, as well as the newborn's weight.

She says it's early days, but so far, babies born of mothers who had milder illness seem to be doing well, and clinicians believe COVID-19 does not cross the placenta and infect fetuses.