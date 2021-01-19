Not your grandma's Green Party under Annamie Paul

Green Leader Annamie Paul is aiming to cast her party in a new, more progressive light, shedding its image as a single-issue soap box and repositioning it as a champion of social justice.



Paul, who beat out seven other leadership contenders in October, is calling for a guaranteed livable income, universal pharmacare and free post-secondary education to attract voters who sit squarely to the left of Greens of decades past.



She says long-term care homes, which accounted for 80 per cent of COVID-19 deaths during the first wave, desperately need more staff and training, and that private, for-profit care must end.



But the Princeton-educated lawyer and activist still struggles to be heard above the din of daily politics, with the Greens' rollcall of three MPs falling far short of official status in Parliament, leaving them little air time in the House of Commons.



David Coletto, head of polling firm Abacus Data, says the Greens' popularity has barely budged beyond six or seven per cent since the last federal election in October 2019.



A crowded field on the left and voter fears of wasting their ballot in a first-past-the-post system remain hurdles for a party that may have a chance to prove its mettle if an election is called this year.

