Nova Scotia pond billed as the 'cradle of hockey' put up for sale

A small pond in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley, billed as the ``cradle of hockey,'' is up for sale.

Long Pond, on the east side of Windsor, N.S., is recognized by some historians as the birthplace of the game, with evidence indicating a crude version of the sport was played there in the early 1800s.

The asking price for the 10-hectare site is $1.38 million.

The pond and surrounding land are owned by the Dill family, who operate a nearby farm famous for its giant pumpkins.

Danny Dill, who owns the pond with his brother Andrew, says it's time for the family to focus on the farm _ a 45-minute drive north Halifax.

The family has also put together one of the largest collections of hockey memorabilia in Canada, which is displayed in a small museum on the farm.