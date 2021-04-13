Nova Scotia reinstates border restrictions on New Brunswickers

New Brunswickers will be subject to border restrictions when entering Nova Scotia as of Thursday morning.

Beginning at 8:00 a.m. April 15th, New Brunswickers traveling to Nova Scotia will have to complete the Nova Scotia Safe Check-in form and self-isolate upon arrival.

Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin cited increased case numbers in New Brunswick and the presence of variants in the Saint John area as the reason behind the border controls, adding the move was "out of an abundance of caution."

The move comes less than a month after border restrictions were initially relaxed on March 20th, and less than a week before the Atlantic Bubble was to be reinstated on April 19th.