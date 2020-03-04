Novel coronavirus cases in Canada climb to 32

The number of cases of novel coronavirus in Canada has climbed to 32.

Last night BC health officials reported two more confirmed cases, after earlier reporting one.

Ontario's numbers climbed to 20 yesterday as provincial health officials recorded two new positive tests from people with recent travel histories to affected countries.

In BC there are now 12 cases, and Quebec has one.

Dr. David Williams, the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health, says the two latest people to test positive for the virus dubbed COVID-19 had recently returned from trips to Iran and Egypt.

The two women and one man in B-C are all people who had been in Iran.

Ontario's first four COVID-19 cases were identified in people who had travelled to China, the epicentre of the global outbreak.

Three of those cases have since been completely cleared of the virus.

None of the Canadian cases so far have been reported to be serious and all currently ill people are in isolation.