NS woman sentenced on several offences occurring in Chaleur Region, other parts of province

A Nova Scotia woman has been sentenced to more than two years behind bars for offences committed in the Chaleur Region and other parts of New Brunswick.

29-year-old Christine Mariah Nevin was sentenced Thursday on several counts of auto theft, assault of a peace officer, possession of stolen property, mischief, dangerous driving, and unlawfully being in a dwelling.

Nevin is also banned from driving for a year and is prohibited from owning a firearm for ten years.



(with files from CKLE)