Number of new COVID-19 cases in Quebec reaches record high for second straight day

Health authorities in Quebec are reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.



There were 1,364 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases in Quebec to 81,014.



Three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said today, while 14 earlier deaths are now believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus. Two deaths previously attributed to the disease have been determined to have been from other causes, leaving the provincial death toll at 5,899.



There are now 397 people in hospital, an increase of 36 from the previous day, while 67 people are in intensive care _ an increase of five.



Montreal, with 442 new cases, and the Monteregie region south of the city, with 223, accounted for nearly half of the new infections, while Quebec City reported 201.



On Monday, the provincial government announced new measures aimed at slowing the spread of the virus in schools. As of Oct. 2, the most recent date for which data is available, 666 schools had active cases of COVID-19 among staff or students.