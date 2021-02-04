Nurse leaves generous gift to Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation

The Chaleur Regional Hospital Foundation has announced a planned gift of $354,000 from Barbara Boyle, a former nurse at the Chaleur Regional Hospital, through its Planned Giving Program.

A release states Boyle, who died in 2016, spent most of her nursing career at the Chaleur Regional Hospital and was highly respected and admired by her colleagues, as well as physicians and patients.

The foundation says $250,000 will go towards the acquisition of equipment for the Emergency Department, where Boyle worked as Department Manager.

$52,000 will be set aside to establish a scholarship fund in her memory to support the professional development of Emergency Department nurses at the hospital, with $52,000 earmarked for a second similar scholarship for Oncology Nurses.

The Planned Giving Program is a way for people to make a significant gift and leave a legacy for future generations after their death.