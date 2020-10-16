Nurse's Union report on nursing homes 'wake up call': Coon

The New Brunswick Green Party is calling the NB Nurse's Union's investigation into the long-term care sector a "wake-up call" for New Brunswick's political leaders.

73% of nurses surveyed said resident care has declined in their nursing home over the last 5 years.

Green Leader David Coon says in a release, "the investigation has torn off the veil on what amounts to systemic neglect of seniors in care by successive governments."

The Party says the report indicates residents fail to receive the emotional support they need 62% of the time, missed out on regular exercise 71% of the time and did not have timely access to assistance to use a washroom 31% of the time.

Coon added the capacity for the Department of Social Development to carry out its mandate to seniors has been undercut by changes in governance and staffing.

While backing all 38 recommendations from the NBNU, Coon is calling on the Higgs government to immediately establish an inquiry to make recommendations on budget needs, resident care, safe staffing levels, transparency and nursing home governance.

He is also calling on government to reduce the proportion of casual employment in the sector by funding full-time positions, increase the number of care hours provided to each resident to 4.1 hours per day, ensure nursing homes can meet staffing standards for registered nurses 24 hours a day, hire inspectors to restore accountability and halt the privatization of the sector in New Brunswick.