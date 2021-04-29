Nursing home 'hours of care' to increase to 3.3 hours per resident

The Department of Social Development says the hours of care in nursing homes will increase to 3.3 hours by April 2022.

The province says it is increasing the annual budget of nursing home services by $15 million to account for the increase.

Government will also pursue the implementation of Phase 2 of the 2018-2023 Nursing Home plan, which aims to address aging infrastructure and the need for additional beds.

That plan included ten 60-bed procurements for nursing homes, with homes in Saint John, Moncton and the Acadian Peninsula currently in the request for proposals stage.

An additional procurement is also in place to replace an existing home in Shediac.