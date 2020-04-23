Nursing homes provided with iPads amid COVID-19

The provincial government is providing nursing homes with iPads to help residents stay connected to loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A release says each nursing home will be provided with one iPad per ten residents.

A total of approximately 480 tablets will be provided by BrunNet Inc., the firm that will be responsible for delivering the tablets to nursing homes and for providing support regarding their use as needed.

Premier Blaine Higgs says in the release, "We understand how difficult it is for nursing home residents to be cut off from their families. We hope this will give residents and staff a great option to help keep families as close as possible under the circumstances."

In addition to staying connected with families, the province says each tablet will be equipped with a virtual care app that will enable physicians to provide care to residents remotely.