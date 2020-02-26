Nygard steps down from company following sex assault claims

Following an FBI raid on his Manhattan headquarters over sex assault allegations, fashion mogul Peter Nygard says he is stepping down as chairman of his company.

Ken Frydman, Nygard's spokesman, says Nygard will also divest his ownership interest.

In a statement, Frydman says Nygard's priority is the welfare of the thousands of his employees, retail partners, loyal customers, vendors, suppliers and business partners.

The FBI searched the designer's Times Square offices Tuesday less than two weeks after 10 women filed a lawsuit accusing Nygard of enticing young and impoverished women to his estate in the Bahamas with cash and promises of modeling opportunities.

Several plaintiffs in the suit said they were 14 or 15 years old when Nygard gave them alcohol or drugs and then raped them.

Nygard has denied the sex-trafficking claims through a spokesman, notes that he has not been charged, is not in custody and is co-operating with the investigation.

(With files from the Associated Press)