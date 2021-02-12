O'Toole pledges detailed Tory climate plan will meet goals faster than Liberals

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says his party's climate change plan will meet Canada's emissions-reduction commitments faster than what the Liberals have on the table.



O'Toole made the remarks during a virtual appearance today with the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, where he pledged a detailed environment plan was in the works.



The Conservatives' failure to advance a meaningful agenda to combat climate change has consistently been a barrier to growing their support at the polls.



O'Toole had previously signalled his intent to shift course, and was already on the record as being in support of the current goal of reaching net-zero emissions in Canada by 2030.



O'Toole suggested elements of his plan will include some form of carbon pricing, work to encourage large emitters to get to net-zero on their own, and efforts to harmonize regulations with the U.S.



Earlier today, his office had released a readout of a call he had with the acting American ambassador to Canada, which did briefly touch on environmental issues.

