Obstetrical, pediatric services at Campbellton Regional Hospital to remain closed for now

The temporary closure of obstetrical and pediatric services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will continue until further notice.

Vitalite Health Network CEO Gilles Lanteigne is blaming the closure on a lack of physicians and says medical resources are insufficient to deliver sustainable and save care.

Lanteigne says the network would have to attract at two or three family doctors with skills in obstetrical and newborn care in order for the services to be sustainable.

He says the network continues its efforts to attract physicians to the Restigouche Region.

Prenatal services for pregnancies up to 36 weeks(32 weeks for high-risk cases) are still available at the facility while postnatal services also remain available.

