Obstetrics services at Campbellton Regional Hospital suspended until further notice

As of Monday, pregnant women will no longer be able to give birthday at the Campbellton Regional Hospital until further notice.

The Vitalite Health Network blames the service's suspension on a lack of pediatricians.

The suspension of the service is part of exceptional measures taken by the network since November to deal with extreme overcrowding.

Obstetrics services had already been suspended but were reinstated temporarily before Christmas with a warning they'd shut down again as of Monday.

Pregnant woman can still receive assessments or basic services at the facilities but deliveries will not longer take place there.

The network says it will reassess the situation at the end of this week.

