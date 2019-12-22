Obstetrics Unit in Campbellton re-open Monday, closes in two weeks

The Vitalité Health Network says the obstetrics unit at the Campbellton Regional Hospital will re-open Monday December 23 at 8:00 a.m. for a two-week period.

A release says the services will no longer be offered as of 8:00 a.m. on January 6, 2020, and will not be offered for an indefinite period of time.

Vitalité says the situation is due to a lack of pediatricians at the Campbellton Regional Hospital.

"We are doing our best to restore stability to our services offered to patients as we are seriously affected by a lack of pediatricians. Obstetrical and pediatrics services will definitely remain weakened in the coming weeks", said Gilles Lanteigne, President and CEO of Vitalité Health Network.

Pregnant women can still go the Campbellton Regional Hospital for an assessment and to receive basic services, but will not be able to deliver their babies there.

Any questions or concerns related to this matter can be directed to a trained and qualified nurse by calling 506-789-5068.

The Vitalité Health Network says it will reassess the situation on January 10, 2020 and apologizes for the inconvenience it has caused.