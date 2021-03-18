Officials keeping close eye on cluster of mystery neurological disease

Health officials in New Brunswick are trying to figure out if they're dealing with a new variant of a fatal brain disease or a new disease altogether.

The first case was diagnosed back in 2015 and has similar symptoms to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease.

CBC reports officials are keeping an eye on a cluster of 42 cases in the province which appear to be concentrated in the Acadian Peninsula and Moncton regions.

There have been no cases reported anywhere else in Canada.

So far, researchers say, the disease isn't genetic and could be contracted from food, water, or air.

Health professionals will be keeping a close eye out for symptoms like disturbed sleep, behavioural changes, visual hallucinations, problems with co-ordination, as well as muscle and brain atrophy.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says right now there are more questions than answers.

