Officials say first presumptive coronavirus case officially confirmed

Ontario's top medical officer says the first presumptive case of the novel coronavirus reported over the weekend has now been confirmed.

Dr. David Williams says a man in his 50s who recently returned from China has been officially diagnosed after a test at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

Officials say the man's wife has also tested positive for the virus and is considered the country's second presumptive case.

They say she has been in self-isolation since returning to Canada last week, and the risk to the public remains low.

Ontario officials say they're waiting for test results on 19 possible patients and have eliminated the illness in 15 others.

Officials say they reaching out to passengers who may have travelled on the flight with the Toronto couple confirmed to have the virus, which originated in China.