Officials warn storm could cause local flooding in parts of New Brunswick

Emergency measures officials in New Brunswick are urging residents to be prepared for a large storm system that has the potential to cause flooding in low-lying areas.



The storm, which was expected to hit the province late Monday, is forecast to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain.



Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting 50 to 100 millimetres of rain between today and Wednesday for much of New Brunswick, with up to 180 millimetres possible in the southwest of the province by Wednesday morning.



It issued a warning Monday saying similar rainfall events in the past have caused road washouts and localized flooding.



Emergency Measures Organization director Greg MacCallum says people should make sure their gutters and catch basins are clear.



He says they should also ensure that water won't pool around their homes.