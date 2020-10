Residents of Bathurst could seen be able to request a criminal record check from the comfort of their own home.

Council gave its police force the green light last week to negotiate with a company offering the service on-line.

Bathurst Police Chief Ernie Boudreau say there's no extra cost to the city tax-payer, as those requesting the check pay the fee.

Boudreau says the system is being used by other police departments across the Canada.