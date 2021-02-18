One arrested, drugs and firearm seized in Greater Lakeburn Tuesday

Police say a Moncton man was arrested and drugs, a prohibited weapon and illegal cigarettes were seized in Greater Lakeburn on Tuesday.

On February 16th, officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Route 132 east of Moncton and seized what is believed to be crystal methamphetamine and hydromorphone pills.

RCMP say a prohibited weapon, ammunition, contraband cigarettes, drug-trafficking paraphernalia and cash were also seized and a 45-year old man from Moncton was arrested in connection to an on-going drug investigation.

He was later released and is due in court in May.