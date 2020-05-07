One arrested, firearms seized after Dieppe disturbance

A 60-year-old Dieppe man has been arrested after an incident in the community on Sunday.

Officers responded shortly after 7:00 p.m. May 3 to a report of a man threatening to harm himself inside a home on Lorette Street.

A release states the man was arrested outside the home without incident and he was transported to the hospital.

RCMP say they seized three unsecured long-gun rifles, two unsecured shotguns and ammunition.

Police say the man remains in hospital and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.