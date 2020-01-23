One dead, five French tourists missing after snowmobiles break through ice in Quebec

One person is dead and five tourists from France are missing after a group of snowmobilers plunged through the ice Tuesday night near Quebec's Lac-Saint-Jean.

Police say the victim, a 42-year-old Quebec man who was serving as a guide to a group of eight tourists from France, died several hours after being admitted to hospital.

A search this morning of the area about 200 kilometres north of Quebec City involves provincial police on snowmobiles, local firefighters and Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

Police divers and a helicopter were expected to join the effort today.

Quebec provincial police were searching the shoreline on Wednesday in case some of the missing made it to shore.

Provincial police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said a group of tourists and their guide were travelling by snowmobile between St-Henri-de-Taillon and Alma when the ice gave way.