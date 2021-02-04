One injured in Johnville shooting Sunday

The RCMP are investigating after a shooting in Johnville early Sunday morning left a woman with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded around 1:00 a.m. to a report of shots fired at a vehicle and when they arrived on scene, found a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Route 105 and Cahill Road.

Police say a 20-year old woman was located at a nearby residence with non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital and later released.

RCMP say they searched a residence on Johnville Road on Monday as part of the investigation and seized a firearm but no arrests were made.

Anyone who was in the area between midnight and 2:00 a.m. Sunday or who has any information is asked to contact the Western Valley Region RCMP or Crime Stoppers.