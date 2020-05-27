One new case of COVID-19 in N.B.; Zone 5 to move back to "orange" phase on Wednesday

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in Zone 5, the Campbellton-Dalhousie Region, on Wednesday.

The new case is an individual in their 50s, and brings the number of active cases in that region, and the province, to 3.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said at a press conference in Fredericton Wednesday afternoon, these cases are all travel-related.

The two previous cases involved a young child who attended two daycares, and a senior over the age of 90.

At the same press conference, Premier Blaine Higgs says the original case was a healthcare worker who had travelled to Quebec for personal reasons, was not forthcoming with that information when they returned to New Brunswick and did not self-isolate.

Higgs added the healthcare worker saw "multiple patients" on their return to the province, and there are numerous close contacts that public health needs to trace.

Effective immediately, Zone 5, the Campbellton-Dalhousie Region, will return to the "Orange" phase of the province's economic recovery plan.

Two-household bubbles are permitted, but personal service businesses, like hair salons, must close again.

The Premier added mobile testing in the region will begin Thursday morning, so Public Health can control the spread of the virus.

Dr. Jennifer Russell said New Brunswickers should avoid travelling to this region whenever possible and those who have travelled there in the past week should monitor themselves for symptoms.

Those who have travelled to the Campbellton-Dalhousie region can request a test for COVID-19, even if they are not exhibiting symptoms.

To date there have been 23,173 negative test results in New Brunswick.

(With files from The Canadian Press)