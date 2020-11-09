One new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick Monday, 21 active cases remain

One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

Public Health says the new case is a temporary foreign worker in their 30s in Zone 1, the Moncton Region who had been self-isolating.

Overall, New Brunswick has conducted 107,192 COVID-19 tests, resulting in 355 positive cases

Of those, 324 people have recovered, while six deaths have been attributed to the virus.

There are 24 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with two patients receiving treatment in hospital.

Currently, there are 11 active cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

Officials say the newest cases are being investigated, though the majority are either directly travel-related or linked to an individual who has recently travelled outside the Atlantic Bubble or internationally.