One new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday

Public Health is reporting another new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Government says the new case is an individual in their 60s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region.

A release states the individual is past the 14-day contagious period and is no longer symptomatic.

The new case is related to Tuesday's confirmed case and both cases are under investigation.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick is 178, with 168 recoveries.

55,613 tests have been conducted overall, two deaths have been attributed to the virus and there are eight active cases.