One new case of COVID-19, one virus-related death reported Tuesday

New Brunswick is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday and one more death related to the virus.

Health officials say the new case in the Bathurst Health Zone involves a person in their 60 who is self-isolating, and is travel-related.

The newly-reported death involves a person in their 70s at a care home in the Edmundston area, brining the total number of COVID-related deaths in the province to 29.

35 cases are considered active and there have been 1,395 recoveries.

Three people in hospital, two in intensive care.

There have been a total of 236,792 tests conducted in New Brunswick, with 569 being carried out on Monday.

