One new case of COVID-19 reported Friday in New Brunswick, state of emergency renewed

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say the new case is an individual in their 40s in Zone 3, the Fredericton Region, who travelled internationally and is self-isolating.

There are 39 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with four patients in hospital, but none in ICU.

101,595 COVID-19 tests have been conducted overall, resulting in 342 positive cases, of which 297 have recovered.

Six deaths have been attributed to the virus in the province.

Public Health says Zone 5 remains in the Orange level of the COVID-19 recovery, with an additional restriction, and it is recommended that residents keep contacts to a minimum.

Government says the state of emergency mandatory order was renewed Thursday.