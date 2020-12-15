One new case of COVID-19 reported in N.B., first vaccine doses arrive

Public Health is reporting one new case of COVID-19 today, an individual in their 40s in Zone 4, Edmundston region.

Government says the case is under investigation, but the person is self-isolating.

There are now 47 active cases with three people in hospital, including two in intensive care.

Meanwhile, the first 1,950 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in New Brunswick.

The province says they went to the Miramichi Regional Hospital to be administered to members of priority groups this weekend at an immunization clinic at the hospital.