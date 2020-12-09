One new case of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Wednesday, 74 active cases

New Brunswick Public Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

Officials say the new, travel-related case involves an individual in their 30s in Zone 2, the Saint John Region, who is self-isolating.

There are currently 74 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with three patients receiving treatment in intensive care.

To date, 135,266 tests have been conducted in the province, resulting in 542 positive COVID-19 cases.

Seven deaths have been attributed to the virus overall, and 461 people have recovered after testing positive.