One new case of COVID-19 was reported in New Brunswick Sunday.

Officials say the new case is related to international travel and involves a person in their 20s in the Fredericton zone who is self-isolating.

There are 35 active cases of the virus in the province.

Five patients are in hospital with one in intensive care.

There have been 303 recoveries and six deaths.

As of Sunday, the province says it has conducted 102,634 tests.